A 2-year-old math prodigy is making waves on the internet for effortlessly solving math problems

The video has gone viral, amassing an astounding 15.2 million views as the toddler leaves viewers in awe with his incredible mathematical skills

The video has sparked conversations about the child's potential and the importance of nurturing early talents

A toddler is trending after a video surfaced of him being able to solve maths problems. Images: @Baby DEV

Source: TikTok

A 2-year-old has showcased remarkable mathematical skills, earning praise from millions with 15.2 million video views and counting.

Baby math whiz trends

The video captures the young genius effortlessly solving math problems well beyond his years. The clip was shared by the tiny tots parent TikTok user @Baby DEV and it has left people astounded by the child's impressive abilities.

In the video he seen writing the answers to multiplication and division sums. Parents and educators have been equally amazed by this incredible display of early mathematical talent. Many viewers believe that nurturing the child's gift could lead to a promising future.

Watch the video below:

Toddler wins hearts

The video continues to gain popularity, it's clear that this young math whiz has captured hearts and admiration of people from all walks of life. The internet is eagerly following the journey of this budding genius, curious to see what the future holds for him.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@miguel praised:

"BABY GENIUS."

@thiscouldbeanyone joked:

"Meanwhile my 4yr old can’t remember what comes after 12."

@MariaStar laughed:

"And I’m over here still using my fingers at 36 yr."

@wxnji__ commented:

"Mathing before languaging is crazy."

@DAngelB clapped:

"Not only does he know the answers, but he can write them at 2!"

@Prodigious commented:

"Even if it was a memorization, the fact dat dis child can remember all dat is amazing."

@Shaz said:

"Here I am still needing a calculator"

