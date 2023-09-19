Friends who were in an accident turned it into a moment of laughter as they joked with each other

The men were driving at a fast speed when the car they were into crashed and was damaged

Netizens busted and remembered the video and were tickled by how the gentlemen looked

Two men in an accident checked on each other and shared a joke after the crash.

What almost turned into a fatal accident became a moment of laughter when a group of friends got involved in a collision.

Thankfully, they were not injured, and even though their car was totalled, they could share a laugh or two.

Men crash car after speeding in TikTok video

@mozaykings posted the footage on TikTok, and it trended wildly. In the clip, the gentlemen emerged from the scene of a wreck, covered in mud and dirt. One fellow asks his friend if he's okay, and when he replies that he is, the friend is relieved and exclaims that his buddy almost scared him after being involved in an accident. Watch the video here:

The first video shows them driving recklessly

The second part of the video starts with the friends speeding in the car and having a jol. One of them goads his friends into going faster as he keeps saying, "From zero to heaven", and it seems like they almost drove straight into God's abode because the car they were driving in was damaged entirely and had even lost a wheel. One wonders what kind of accident leaves a car severely damaged and nobody injured.

Watch the first video here:

South Africans react to video

Netizens who commented on the second video were in stitches and relieved simultaneously.

Lewis Hamilton remarked:

“These gents can laugh in such a situation.”

Melisandre Moloi wrote:

“This video never gets old.”

Vetchos said:

“Only in SA can one record how they got into an accident for RAF claiming purposes.”

Sizwe Msiza added:

“You don’t play with a VW. It may be small, but the power of those engines isn’t small. They can push.”

Jack Billions commented:

“My cousin was stable like this after he got involved in an accident. Minutes later, he fell with blood from his nostrils and was no more.”

