A young girl's unexpected car mishap has taken the internet by storm as her viral TikTok video hit a whopping 1 million views

The video captures the moment when the young girl accidentally crashed the car inside the family garage, resulting in a surprising and humorous spectacle

South Africans on TikTok couldn't contain their laughter, making the video an instant sensation

A young woman has gone viral on TikTok after she shared crashed a car inside the garage.

Source: TikTok

A young girl in South Africa unintentionally caused quite a stir when she rashly drove a car into the family garage.

Young girl's car mishap

The incident quickly went viral on TikTok, amassing an astounding one million views and leaving South Africans in fits of laughter. The video, uploaded by @sa_reels, captures the moment when the girl, who is just learning to drive, mistakenly accelerated instead of braking, sending the car crashing into the garage door.

The sheer unexpectedness and the look of shock on the girl's face as the car made contact with the the wall left viewers in stitches.

Watch the video below:

TikTok's laughter over garage blunder

Many users could relate to the nerve-wrecking experience of learning to drive, while others praised the girl for taking it all in stride with a good-natured sense of humour.

South Africans on TikTok couldn't get enough of the amusing mishap, and the comments section was flooded with playful reactions:

@ .said:

"There is absolutely no reason to leave a car in first gear. Listen, I don’t want to hear it!"

@user4986782712092 commented:

"I always leave my car on gear 1 for safety reasons."

@BreakingNews commented:

"It doesn't make sense that the car can nicely start when it is in gear, someone is playing mind games."

@Mo said:

"I've been there before...drove through the garage door and gate....i am classified as a danger to the society!!"

@ChizNana93 shared:

"This is why I never leave the car in first gear."

@Light/dark skin joked:

"That’s when you remember you was just sent to take the bag that was left in the car."

Source: Briefly News