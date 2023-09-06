A video shows police officers helping two men push a toppled-over Bajaj Qute back onto its wheels

The video of the incident went viral on social media, with many netizens amused by the sight of the small vehicle being helped by the officers

The jokes flew on social media when a video of police officers helping two men push their Bajaj Qute upright after it had fallen off the road.

A Bajaj Qute had to be pushed back onto the road by two men and a cop. Image: @pheehawilli/TikTok

TikTok shows cops helping men push Bajaj

The footage shared on TikTok by @pheehawilli shows the men working together to push the fallen-over compact and economical quadricycle back onto its wheels.

Once back on the road, the driver is seen getting back into the cute yellow car without any stress. Watch the amusing video below:

The Bajaj Qute has a small wheelbase and a high center of gravity, which can make it less stable than a car. However, it also has a short turning radius and is easy to maneuver in tight spaces, reports Global Bajaj.

Overall, the stability of the Bajaj Qute depends on a number of factors, including the driver's skill, the road conditions, and the load being carried. It is important to be aware of the limitations of the vehicle and to drive accordingly.

Netizens joke about the toppled-over Bajaj

As to be expected, Mzansi netizens were amused by the strange incident and poked fun at it in the comments section.

svidge commented:

"Ahhy, these things are falling all over South Africa, I just saw one now now, and I told myself I'm not helping anyone pick their toys up."

marciadube289 wrote:

"Not the driver getting in like nothing happened ."

user3913298207537 responded:

"Kanti kuyashesha nokuwa."

Nompumelelo Xinti commented:

"At least it's reusable after an accident unlike our cars."

brotherman replied:

"Bengithi ngisayoyithenga."

Enzokuhle Mkhathini replied:

" No maan there’s no peace la ngaphandle."

