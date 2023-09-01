A video of a man in Mzansi using the boot of his yellow Bajaj Qute as a cooler box has been doing the rounds online

The TikTok video shows the man opening the boot of the vehicle to reveal how it was filled with Savanna ciders and ice

The Bajaj Qute is an eco-friendly and affordable vehicle that is gaining popularity in Mzansi as people inquired about how to get one

Videos of the cute yellow Bajaj Qute vehicle have gained popularity in Mzansi as more and more people are seen driving the compact and economical quadricycle.

A Mzansi man filled his Bajaj boot with his favourite alcoholic beverage. Image: @andilezikhali100/TikTok

Man uses the boot of Bajaj Qute as cooler box

A video posted on TikTok by @andilezikhali100 shows a man opening the front-end boot of the car to show how he has used it as a portable cooler box, revealing ice and Savanna cider filled inside.

The men in the clip can be heard joking and laughing among themselves before opening an ice-cold cider and enjoying a drink.

Watch the funny footage below:

The Bajaj Qute is an eco-friendly, fuel-efficient and economically competitive vehicle for first and last-mile transportation. It is also a safe and affordable way for commuters to get around, providing jobs for drivers and fleet owners.

Mzansi netizens amused by TikTok video of Bajaj Qute

It's no shock that the video had netizens laughing out loud. Many others inquired about where they could buy the eco-friendly vehicle.

Sir talk alot said:

"Bajaj is a cooler box on wheels literally."

Sabatha replied:

"Oksalayo soyqukula thina kwi groove sesdakiwe."

Tgom replied:

"Deep down I need it, my Lord."

TORRES KAMAFUTHA MDLETSHE responded:

"Weeeeelele kanti yinganekwane."

Bafana Mhlanga said:

"Malini le cooler itholakala kuphi? and wonke lama cooler aza ayellow?"

Sibongiba replied:

"Where can I get this car? Please, I need information."

