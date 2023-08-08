A video showing a Bajaj driver at Engen garage revealed how much a full tank of petrol costs on the small vehicle

The footage spread on social media and sparked conversations about fuel prices in South Africa

Envious social media users flooded the comments section to highlight how nice it must be for the driver to spend so little on petrol

A video of a Bajaj car parked at an Engen garage. Image: @zaliszalis5

Source: TikTok

A Bajaj driver who made a stop at Engen garage has caught the attention of South Africans. He was recorded filling up his car with petrol.

Man buys R170 worth of petrol at Engen

The driver calmly answered a motorist at the garage who asked him about his fuel expenses. He said he spent R170 to fill up his tank.

The TikTok footage was uploaded by @zaliszalis5 and garnered 338 000 views in a short period.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens envy Bajaj driver's petrol costs

The video has left many people intrigued and surprised. To many, the Bajaj driver's life seems quite nice due to his affordable fuel costs.

The affordability of fuel for the small vehicles that are sprouting on SA streets has sparked conversations about the country's cost of living and expenses.

Watch the video below:

TikTok video spark talks about Bajaj cars

@kitsoashley mentioned:

"Batho ba phela mahala. "

@nissakhan1962 posted:

"People are mocking this guy but he is earning an honest living."

@hlelive shared:

"When my kid wants a car, siqala la."

@sizweajaksmhlanga commented:

"Friday decisions, full tank or Smirnoff."

@predd773 added:

"Full tank every day. What a nice life."

@kabelodapoet_sa asked:

"How much is it and where is it sold?"

@mash0987 stated:

"I'm sure sounds system e tshwana le ya di headsets. "

@logic_sense24 stated:

"Full tank is 500ml."

Johannesburg woman ended up in Bajaj after requesting on e-hailing platform, Mzansi roasts the ride

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg hun shared how she rode in a Bajaj quadricycle after she requested a Bolt to take her to her destination.

The woman's post received strong reactions from netizens who said they would never ride in a Bajaj for any reason.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News