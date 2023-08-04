South Africans roasted a Bajaj after it was overturned in the middle of the road in Randburg

It took less than five men to overturn it, and as they were doing so, they laughed uncontrollably

Netizens were over the floor and trolled it for being so small that it doesn't require many people to set it upright

Netizens laughed at how little effort overturning a Bajaj Bolt ride took. Image: @fulula_gambu

Source: TikTok

A Bajaj Bolt vehicle overturned in the middle of Randburg in Johannesburg, much to the amusement of Netizens.

The Bajaj has been trending on TikTok, and this time it's making headlines for the wrong reasons, which netizens wondered how safe it is to ride in a Bajaj.

TikTokkers also couldn't help but laugh at how simple it was to remove it from the accident scene.

Bajaj overturns in Randburg in viral TikTok video

@fulula_gambu posted the video on TikTok on Thursday, reaching over 400K views in under one day.

It also attracted 1368 TikTokkers to share their opinions on the incident. In the video, the Bajaj vehicle has overturned, and passersby walk towards it to flip it over because it's tiny.

Fortunately, only the windscreen is cracked, and the driver is not in the vehicle. It takes the men less than a few seconds to flip it over, and it is returned to its normal state. It was so light that the men laughed after lifting it.

Briefly News previously wrote on how netizens who requested Bolt cabs were surprised when they were fetched in the Bajaj.

AutoTrader reports that the Bajaj has been tested on multiple terrains and weather conditions. It was also tested for durability and strength.

Watch the video here:

South Africans troll Bajaj for being so small it took a few men to set it right

Netizens had a ball roasting the Bajaj and did not pull back.

Miss Ma'am said:

"These Bolt Lite be throwing tantrums like they are last borns. Why is it on the ground?"

Leigh-Anne commented:

"Are you sure the wind didn't blow it, and it fell?"

RayK remarked:

"When you go shopping, you park this at the parcel counter."

Nobs laughed.

"Did it need that many men? I thought it would be two people."

TheboyNextDoor added:

"Yoh, the laughter after lifting it."

Joburg woman blasts Bajaj ride when expecting Bolt car

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg woman ended up in a Bajaj after requesting a Bolt ride.

The woman was so surprised that she shared the trip and how the Bajaj looked inside.

Source: Briefly News