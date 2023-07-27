A beautiful hun was in disbelief when she was transported to her destination in a Bajaj, which she was not expecting

Although the Bajaj is technically not a car, other countries have adopted it as part of their e-hailing services

Netizens trolled the car and pointed out that they would never be caught dead in it

A woman expecting a car when she requested a Bolt got a Bajaj instead.

A young woman could not believe her eyes when she hailed a Bolt, and the driver came in a Bajaj!

The woman was in disbelief from the moment she stepped into the car right up to when the trip ended, and she couldn't wait to share her experience with TikTokkers.

Woman shares the weirdest Bolt experience in Bajaj on TikTok

@pearl.mothoagae_ shared what she thought was the most bizarre Bolt ride she has ever had. Her TikTok video shows her riding inside the Bajaj and looking around it, in shock at how small the car is.

The Bajaj is technically not a car. In fact, according to AutoTrader, the Bajaj is a compact quadricycle. It has space for one driver and three passengers, with a 70km/h top speed. However, in countries like India, the Bajaj has been made available on Uber for its customers. Watch the video here:

South Africans troll Bajaj Bolt's ride

Netizens roasted the Bajaj and threw punches at it and at those who requested a Bolt but got a Bajaj instead.

Mpho said:

"I'd rather walk than get in a Bajaj."

Gentlemoloto commented:

"I saw someone hiding her face inside it outside my res."

Ditebogo_m nearly got inside one.

"Today, when I requested, it was the same Bajaj, but I cancelled the ride."

TwitterGames added:

"That must never come to pick me up at school."

Florentia Zwane remarked:

"Imagine going to groove in this. Immediate trip cancel."

