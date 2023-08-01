A woman requested a cab on a popular e-hailing platform and instead was picked up in a quadricycle

The woman shared how small the ride was and was amazed during the experience, recording how tiny the car was

She did admit, though, that the ride was pretty cheap and didn't cost more than R25

A Johannesburg woman had Mzansi busting after her Bajaj ride experience. Image: @banele146

A Johannesburg hun shared how she rode in a Bajaj quadricycle after she requested a Bolt to take her to her destination.

The woman's post received strong reactions from netizens who said they would never ride in a Bajaj for any reason.

Woman gets unexpected vehicle for e-hailing service on TikTok video

The Bajaj has been making its rounds on TikTok for being the latest vehicle Bolt has added to their fleet of cars.

@banele146 is one of the residents that didn't quite get what they asked for when they used the Bolt app to get a ride.

She shared how she rode in the quadricycle in Rosebank, Johannesburg. She also mentioned in the comment that the ride was cheap and cost R20 for her ride.

The Bajaj is gaining popularity on TikTok as many users share how they request Bolt rides and instead get the Bajaj. The Bajaj is said to be the cheapest car in Mzansi as it doesn't cost more than R70,000. It's big enough to fit three passengers but too small to go on the fast lane as its top speed is 70km/h.

Watch the video here:

South Africans react to Bajaj ride, say they would never ride in it

South Africans trolled the Bajaj and remarked how they would never use it for a Bolt ride.

Miriam 1 said:

"I don't know how to drive, but I would not fail to drive this one."

Craig Nobela turned it down.

"I requested a Bolt two days ago, and this showed up. I cancelled and walked, respectfully."

Jazzy T was unimpressed.

"Bolt is just getting worse."

Animal Lover commented:

"These will blow away in Cape Town."

Crystel de Lange added:

"With the economy, I hope it's R10, please."

