A TikTokker vlogged about his recent trip to a dairy factory in Pretoria and shared it with his followers

The footage intrigued viewers, and many showed interest in various dairy products with affordable prices

They took to the comments to thank the content creator for not gatekeeping details about the store

A man shared with TikTok users the location of a dairy factory selling cheap products in Silverton, Pretoria. Image: /@sakhilemcambi

TikTok is buzzing with excitement after a content creator shared a plug of a dairy factory with unbelievable deals.

Silverton diary factory trends

The video posted by @sakhilemcambi showed several dairy products sold at a shop in Silverton, Pretoria. The jaw-dropping prices of items like juices, and delicious looking yoghurts, left netizens in awe. The short vlog takes viewers on a quick tour of what the shop looks like.

Dairy products video sparks interest

The dairy factory’s offerings are nothing short of dairy lovers’ paradise with marked-down prices that seemed almost too good to believe.

Many are expressing their amazement at the affordability of the lactose products. Some TikTok users based in the capital city enthusiastically discussed the possibility of visiting the factory.

Watch the video below:

Netizens rave about affordable lactose items

@OthelloMorotoba wrote:

"It looks like it's in Silverton via Simon Vermooten or Battery street if I'm not mistaken."

@diegis asked:

"Where is the shop, my brother? I am in Pretoria West."

@NaSkosana mentioned:

"I used to buy milk and cheese from the ka 2019 when I was working at SBV."

@egnapontsho2 commented:

"But vat excluded means you."

@TrevorMalose asked:

"Do you know cheap place for beef in Pretoria central? I will add vat when paying."

@D@MDN said:

"Thank you, brother. You are the best. Relebogela plug."

@SisOmdala suggested:

"Please visit First Choice in Gezina and share with us."

@012bossk asked:

"Hi, where is the place I mean the address."

