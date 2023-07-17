A man filled his fridge with yoghurt packs and was cheered by his buddies who were with him

The young man's fridge is packed with dairy products, which have a lot of nutritional value, including vitamins and minerals

Social media trolled the young man. One even said that they would end up eating it even when they didn't feel like it

A man went viral for filling his fridge with yoghurt. Image: @teriqstain

Source: TikTok

A man left Mzansi in hysterics after he went viral for filling his fridge with yoghurt.

His friends, evidently pleased by his actions, give him a warm round of applause and cheers for ensuring enough dairy products.

Man trends for a fridge full of yoghurt

The man's laudable actions were recorded by @teriqstain in a TikTok video with over 170K views. In the video, the Sotho man carries four six-packs of yoghurt as his friends whistle and cheer him on.

He opens the fridge and adds the yoghurt to a collection of a whopping 18 six-packs of yoghurt. This is enough yoghurt to make any child feel like they're in yoghurt heaven.

Yoghurt is a food that has a lot of health benefits. It is rich in nutrients like calcium, vitamin B12, magnesium and potassium. It is also suitable for the digestive system.

Watch the video here:

Yoghurt-full fridge roasted on TikTok

Netizens trolled the man and his friends in a hilarious comment section filled with jokes.

Skoolboy said the men joined a stokvel of sorts.

"Inkabi zidlala iStokfeka yini?"

Rihanahtiara gave him a heads-up.

"Make sure you go with your yoghurts when you go to sleep, my bro."

Black Wolf joked that this is why so many women in university fall pregnant.

"No wonder bamitha abanye abantwana eRes."

User5522438504301 said:

"Boys are happy without the other gender."

Bhutt_lee said it would end in tears.

"There will be that one guy who will eat it noma akayifuni."

