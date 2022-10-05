An adorable baby picked a R100 note over some yoghurt in a game that had Mzansi peeps bursting with laughter

The ability of small babies to recognize some items can be hilarious for many, bringing about such humorous content

The little girl's choice has resonated with many South African women who think that she is on the right path in life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A delightful video of a cute baby girl picking a R100 note over some yoghurt has caused waves of laughter for Mzansi's netizens.

A cute baby girl chose a R100 note over some yoghurt, leaving Mzansi cackling at her decision. Images: @Rathipa_Rampedi

Source: Twitter

The endearing clip was uploaded by @Rathipa_Rampedi, who also wrote a funny yet witty caption for the Twitter post that reads:

"Lizzy is choosing wisely, she wants to buy more for herself "

The video shows the little girl playing a game of choice. She is given the option of choosing between the money and yoghurt twice and picks the money in both instances.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The spontaneous decisions that babies decide on make for entertaining and wholesome content at times. Some of it can be pleasantly surprising.

The baby's focus on her decision-making really impressed Mzansi's women, who thought she was on the right track, while men joked about how ladies start loving money early. See the hilarious comments below:

@kidianmab said:

"Gone....ahhh ahhh ahhhh gone in 60 seconds."

@Jodiegox3 mentioned:

"Thats how they are "wired" ..."

@Oley_Mnqai commented:

"Listen this is so funny "

@NgwanaMopedi1 shared:

@Matema_ commented:

"Women should run the household finances."

@BigBenGeo stated:

"They start from a very young age... smh."

@IdentityJoy posted:

"Lizzie is ready for the world."

@NinoSmeggar051 shared:

"It's the Nature of the Gender "

White Man Records Funny Clip of Himself in Joburg CBD, Gets Robbed: Mzansi Can’t Stop Laughing at the Irony

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Johannesburg CBD is not for the weak, lol. With crime being so high, you do not often see a white person strolling the streets, according to one guy on TikTok.

So, making a comical but realistic clip, the guy filmed himself in Joburg’s CBD and staged a fake robbery for relatability.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News