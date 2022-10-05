Pictures of new tyres at a traditional wedding ceremony had Mzansi talking about high expectations

The process of getting to the event usually entails paying lobola, which can also be quite pricey for some

Men were the most vocal when it came to the picture, with some pointing out that gift-giving has become too expensive

Pictures of new tyres brought to a traditional wedding ceremony have gotten Mzansi talking about high expectations for men to give fancy gifts.

Snaps taken of new tyres at an event that looks like lobola negotiations have gotten Mzansi discussing the matter. Images: @NginguSah/ Twitter

@NginguSah posted the pic that touched the hearts of Mzansi's men, who were more than eager to give their opinion about the Twitter post. The caption of the tweet is what drew the attention of opinionated netizens:

"Recently, the lobola process has turned into exploitation."

The pictures themselves are different from the caption, with children not being allowed at negotiations. However, the sentiment of expensive gift giving required by men, be it a large dowry or expensive wedding presents has rubbed many Mzansi men the wrong way.

The gents came in droves to voice their frustration with lavish gift-giving. See the responses below:

"Not endodeni yam, I'd never allow my man to buy tyres nje or any big pricy item like a fridge... Bengangthola kahle Hell would freeze over... Infact my mom would deal with them nje."

"This is better than to be asked for R50k thou."

"No, not exploitation. Tradition ought to change with time, when it was established, it was done so to suit the way of living then, we cannot continue to barter using irrelevant 'currency.' "

"Red flags njee mjita le ena wa gafa. Thy making it obvious thy will milk him‍♂️‍♂️"

"Bro they took away the beauty of it, which was to combine two families together, and turned it into a 'what can we get' thing"

"Stop buying women! Women are not property to buy! Paying lobola is buying a woman! We're in the 21st century! Not in the dark ages anymore!"

