Two little girls went viral for dancing to Soulja Boy at their school event and charmed netizens

Online users' hearts were warmed as they saw a white girl and an Indian girl turn up on the dance floor together

The video got millions of likes as people fell in love with the two children's adorable dance moves

Online users were in stitches over a video of two little girls enjoying the classic hip-hop song, Crank That (Soulja Boy).

Two little girls dancing to Soulja Boy's biggest hit at their school dance went viral. Image: TikTok/@amdimasso

Thousands of people gushed over the cute girls. Online users could not get over how the young pair turned up to the classic banger.

Two girls go viral for dancing to Soulja Boy at school dance

A TikTok shows two little girls doing the most to the popular banger Soulja Boy's Crank That (Soulja Boy). In the video, the white child starts krumping hard to the beat. The Indian kid follows suit with just as much passion.

Netizens react to seeing little girls dance to Soulja Boy

Online users could not get enough of the nostalgic video for many. Crank That (Soulja Boy) is a well-beloved song that was popular in 2007.

Joon Bae commented:

"I love this."

Alanis Talent(o) commented:

"Thats freaking awesome."

bonnieboijojo commented:

"That’s adorable."

Angrylilcinnamonroll commented:

"Did we just become best friends? You kinda scare me but let’s do this."

Tip commented:

"Her shoes told me everything I needed to know, she came to turn up!"

Leigh commented:

"I like how she was like “oh we doing this?” Then matched that energy."

user7754152705727 commented:

"Instant best friends! This will be my new tactic."

bobbyshmurna commented:

"I love them."

