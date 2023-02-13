A video of school children during break time went viral, showing how the popular kid is treated

The video went viral as some students showed off their moves on the playground until one kid showed up

Online users were in stitches over the one child who looked like he had a huge entourage to make his life easier

A viral video on Twitter gave people a look into primary school life. The clip filmed during break time shows how popularity works at this school.

Little kid went viral on Twitter as people were convinced he worked in government after seeing the effect of his presence. Image: Life_After_18

Source: Twitter

People were in tears over a video that showed one kid who showed up and commanded respect. The clip garnered over half a million views as netizens could not stop raving about it.

Twitter video of school kids during break goes viral

A Twitter clip showing a popular kid at school went viral. Some kids did the most to an amapiano beat in the clip. Suddenly, the energy on the playground shifted and one kid, who had students clearing the path for him, came through.

Some of the smallest kids were tossed aside to make way for the bigger kid. Watch the below:

Online users react to video of school kids on playground

People said he looked like he was wearing an ANC T-shirt, and many dubbed him the newly created position of Minister of Electricity as a joke. Twitter users were in stitches as they commented on how cool the kid looked.

@SdunkeroZikhali commented:

"That one is an ANC member."

CameraBae commented:

"ANC JUNIOR."

@SeshMancity commented:

"Did I just see a minister at school?"

@ChubbyChexx commented:

"Minister of electricity."

@Thabopenn commented:

"Mean Girl 2023."

@PinkColiflower commented:

"I was too focused on the waist-winding bandits, I didn’t expect THAT."

