A kid went viral after doing the most during a school performance and stood out among his classmates

The TikTok went viral as it showed how eager the little dancer was to nail his impressive moves

People were in stitches over the child who made a classic dance move that was a confirmed hit with the internet

A kid went viral for doing what was dubbed the best cupid shuffle. The video of the school performance got millions of views as one child completely entranced people.

A little kid put on a show during his school class performance and he went viral on TikTok Image: Getty Images/Thomas Burwick/FatCamera

Source: UGC

The TikTok video got millions of likes and many reacted to the kid's fun dance. Netizens flooded the comments with the young boy's moves.

TikTok video of boy doing cupid shuffle goes viral

One kid on TikTok blew up as he did the most on the stage. In the video, the kid nails the choreography and cupid shuffle. Watch the video below:

TikTokker users react to kid's school performance

The internet loves to see kids' talent. People could not help but applaud the young boy for his spirited dance show.

CrysJim93 commented:

"He's the star!"

ivakittrell commented:

"Baby boy UNDERSTOOD the assignment. Don't let anybody steal your light."

randomthings commented:

"The best cupid shuffle I've ever seen."

Jennifer Williams commented:

"Some people were just born for the stage."

trauma_rn commented:

"Why does he look 10, but also 30, like dance, but do my taxes when you're done."

AJae commented;

"Now THATS how you cupid shuffle!"

"Dodging classes": Pretoria girl doing Bacardi dance at school leaves SA split

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a young girl dancing her heart out went viral. Online peeps could not help but applaud as the lady completely nailed one of the latest trending dances called Bacardi on TikTok.

The video got lots of attention as it got nearly 100 000 likes. Many people commented on the video to express their admiration for the schoolgirl's talent.

A video on TikTok shows a girl dancing in her school uniform. The girl was doing a viral dance, originally from Pretoria, called the Bacardi dance. Watch the full video of the schoolgirl serving on the dance floor.

