A digital content creator who works in both Durban and Johannesburg has taken to Twitter to share the news of her moving in with her friends should she not find a suitable partner by 35

The beautiful lass outlined her decision for tweeps and they felt she was being too premature and should give it a few more years

Scores of peeps conceded and eventually added that she would be opening the very first old age home for single Millenials

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A woman has decided to buy a house with friends if she isn’t married soon. Image: @MprueDie/ Twitter and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A Twitter user got tongues wagging online when she/her confessed that if she is not married at the age of 35, she is going to purchase a property with her buddies and move in together.

The post received an overwhelming response from online people.

The Johannesburg based pop culture, fashion, and style enthusiast @MprueDie captioned the viral post:

“If I ain’t married by 35, my friends and I must buy a house and live together. Kubeyi adult res.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Tweeps were quick to react with many putting forward their two cents:

@MprueDieAowa said:

“Wait for 45, anything can happen after 36.”

@jobela_yanga added:

“You sound more like a 35 old victim who is fighting facts over his/her mind...”

@Ziningi_Leo said:

“I have been saying. We too broke to get a house on our own so I want to get joined mortgage with a level-headed friend then we get two puppies. We good.”

@UncleWii100 said:

“When she finds a man she’ll rent out her room.”

@Sive___ added:

“I'm actually so keen on this. It makes so much sense.”

@DinhoMashele said:

“Like an old age home but for single millennials.”

@MprueDieBaleka added:

“Got married in her 60s, no rush. So did Kgalema. And Mugabe."

@MncedisiKheswa said:

“Grace is the second wife.”

@Keitu_lastborn said:

“Sorry ma’am but I’m getting married soon, and you know that. Count me out.”

@MprueDieMina said:

“I don't have friends to do this with.”

Unmarried guy, 29, undergoes vasectomy, Mzansi left in 2 minds about such an extreme decision so early in life

In more news about unmarried people doing unpredictable things, Briefly News wrote about a man who took to Twitter to celebrate the decision to have a vasectomy at age 29 and peeps don’t know what to think.

This means he can never have kids no matter how he feels later in life.

Former creative and cat lover @JagIsOffline took to social media to detail his life-changing decision.

He captioned the post:

“I did it. I just got my irreversible vasectomy done. I'm 29. Unmarried. No children and no intention of ever having any. I've wanted this for years. It's surreal. Thank you to everyone who advised, donated and @NthabiWabi for supporting me through every step.”

Source: Briefly News