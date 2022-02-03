A Sandton man has taken to social media to explain to Mzansi why he took his fertility into his own hands

The man, 29, has undergone an irreversible vasectomy and peeps feel his decision might be a premature

The lad however feels he has made the best decision for his life and in a nutshell, he believes he has taken his power back

A man from Johannesburg has had an irreversible vasectomy and Saffas are stunned at the permanency of his decision. Image: @JagIsOffline/ Twitter

A man has taken to Twitter to celebrate the decision to have a vasectomy at age 29 and peeps don’t know what to think. This means he can never have kids no matter how he feels later in life.

Former creative and cat lover @JagIsOffline took to social media to detail his life-changing decision, which received 3.235 retweets, 1 729 quote tweets and 15.8k likes.

The Sandton native captioned the post:

“I did it. I just got my irreversible vasectomy done. I'm 29. Unmarried. No children and no intention of ever having any. I've wanted this for years. It's surreal. Thank you to everyone who advised, donated and @NthabiWabi for supporting me through every step.”

Twitter users were quick to react to his decision.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“So this means you'll be shooting with rubber bullets?”

@totallytlholo reacted:

“Now why are you in it? Don't you have trains to prevent from colliding? Some stations to fix up? Some roads to patch up?”

@Leig_h99 said:

“Please put the word out for the ‘I got trapped even though I wasn’t using protection’ brigade."

@RenderUntoSisa said:

“Is it not possible to want kids of your own but just not with "that particular person" or at "that particular time in your life?”

@NthabiWabi wrote:

“Sometimes I think of doing this, then wonder what will happen should I suddenly become very wealthy and would like to share my wealth or leave it to someone, oh we're each to their own.”

@Breastically said:

“What are the odds of you becoming very wealthy?”

@@kho_c added:

“60% of SA children have absent fathers. Do these fathers think their kids are everything? If kids are everything to you it doesn't mean every man or woman feels the same. The mistake of not having children is better than the recklessness of having children you don't want.”

Source: Briefly News