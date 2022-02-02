An honest young hottie took to social media to admit that he knows he is the reason he’s been so single for so long

@ShaunGrey_ listed all his flaws in a very transparent post, claiming he is working on them and will be ready when he is ready

Some were taken-aback by how they could relate to the post, but there were other ladies already lining up for when the guy gets his stuff sorted

There are a lot of people out there who wonder why they are single but fail to take a look in the mirror. An honest gent recently admitted his flaws and aired them on Twitter.

There is no better growth than self-growth, however, it is not always the easiest to admit one’s flaws. You really are your most important project.

Taking to social media @ShaunGrey_ did some self-reflecting. He admitted that he’s the issue and is taking time to work on his relationship downfalls.

“I admit: I Am the problem. I’m the reason why I’M single. I enjoy being alone, tiny red flags on post turn me off, I don’t beg, I don’t force interactions, we will talk when we get a chance to talk, I’m over analytical, stubborn af & short tempered. I’ll work on it… maybe next year.”

Some stand by the man while others feel they could help him work on the issues

There were so many men and women who came forward to let the brother know that they are right there with him. Dating is not easy and peeps are working on it.

Then there were the thirsty ladies who love to take on project men. They flocked to the comment section to offer their services, red flags are their speciality, lol.

Take a look at some of the comments

@SisaTsebula said:

“I love this tweet. Now that you know and are aware of these things and acknowledge them, I have no doubt that you’ll be a better person❤️”

@KoolKidKardoso said:

“Crazy how relatable this is; haha I guess we going to be ready when we're ready. So for now "maybe next year" baby steps you know.”

@db_moloisane said:

@yoazard said:

