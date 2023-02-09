A woman did a Pretoria dance and went viral for her lit moves as people were floored by her skills

The TikTok shows how the woman took part in a viral challenge and dominated with her flawless execution

People were in awe of the video, but others were more focused on her outfit, which had them concerned

A lady blew South Africans away when she participated in the Bacardi dance challenge on TikTok. The gorgeous woman gave her all and got millions of views.

South African woman goes viral for doing the Bacardi dance on TikTok. Image: We Are

Source: Getty Images

People were amazed by how well the groovist moved while wearing a provocative outfit. Online users were entranced by his skill as she kept up with the catchy beat.

Stunner goes TikTok viral for lit moves to Bacardi beat

A young lady on TikTok participated in a Pretoria dance challenge. In the TikTok trend, people have to dance to a Bacardi beat, a sub-genre of Kwaito pioneered by the late Vusi Ma R5. Watch the video below:

South African users react to woman's Bacardi dance

The dancer in the video, dressed in a black leather mini-skirt, had people worried that she would be flashing others. The TikTokker was confident that no one would see anything because she wore tights. Mzansi peeps love to dance and online users flooded the comments to applaud her.

user6107259836088 commented:

"l love South Africa!"

sfisomkhize785 commented:

"Nice one."

precious commented:

"What kind of dance be this na, you killed it tho."

user424624064766 commented:

"God bless South Africa."

A Shanty Lunga commented:

"Yes Gurl."

Cooljoe8870393 commented:

"First time seeing a clean lady dancing Bacardi."

