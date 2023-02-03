A video of a toddler with sass went viral on Tiktok and people could not get over the cuteness overload

The little girl was wearing her mother's clothes and heels and looked like a full-blown diva in the attire

People gushed over the funny TikTok video in the comments section and the clip got over 1.6 million views

A little girl walked and danced to 'Jerusalema' in her mother's heels. Image: @labelleveve/TikTok

A toddler pulled people's heartstrings on social media with her grownup outfit. The little girl was wearing her mother's heels and mastered the strength to keep her balance in the TikTok video.

She also did a quick dance to Master KG's song Jerusalema in the clip posted by @labelleveve.

People loved that the girl was oozing rich auntie vibes with her fedora hat, handbag and sunglasses.

Watch the TikTok video of the little girl wearing grownup clothes

SA TikTok users react to the viral video of the little girl dancing to Master KG's Jerusalema

TikTokkers called the stylish toddler a young diva who is destined to be a star in the comments. Some shared stories about their bundle of joys and the crazy things they do.

@misiwesikosana60 wrote:

"Umastende bakithi! She is so cute, abaphathi bezikhiye laba."

@redbone025 commented:

"This little diva getting ready for the fashion world when she gets older."

@unbreakablequ3en mentioned:

"You tried baby even me I can’t walk in heels. "

@tidotats posted:

"She reminds me of how we used to dress up for Guy Fawkes day."

@craftydiyenthusiast shared:

"Something about walking in mommy's shoes. My daughter did the same thing when she was small. So cute!

@tutts asked:

"Where are you going dumpling looking so cute?"

@tawnygirll added:

"That dance she's doing, look at her."

@antoinettethacke4 said:

"Too Cute, she walks in heels better than me."

