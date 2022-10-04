An enthusiastic and energetic granny took a crack at the popular Hamba Wena dance, and SA loved her determination

Many variations of this challenge have been done by Mzansi's groovy citizens on TikTok, racking up millions of views

Peeps nationwide flooded the comments section with heartfelt emojis and sweet messages to the loveable gogo

An enthusiastic gogo put many smiles on faces across South Africa with her take on the Hamba Wena dance challenge.

Source: UGC

moleboheng_lebcures1 posted the delightful clip on TikTok, receiving over 150K views and an endearing reception from South Africans who also thought the clip was wonderful.

The challenge has been among the most popular in the past month. A search on TikTok will show videos that have accumulated over 31 million views from the challenge alone. Some South Africans even tried out different variations of it.

The gogo's look of determination is what seals the deal for many. She seems eager to do it before she starts, and once she does, she is off to the races with her commendable moves. Mzansi peeps loved her heartwarming vibe. See the responses below:

Itumeleng said:

"She’s way better than me "

Thepza commented:

"Watch closely at the microwave, I can see someone giving Mama lessons "

Lilzoe #Thandi mentioned:

"Challenge closed "

Id_a24 posted:

"I'm wanna be this type of grandma "

@Palebery_Rose shared:

"She nailed it, especially at your age."

Pelloh.Thokoane said:

"Hayibo done and dusted... Can we move to the next challenge now"

hlami's bakes commented:

"It's the choreographer showing by the microwave for me But mama nailed it"

user5672135225880 asked:

"Yoh, how does she do that better than me?"

