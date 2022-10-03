An eccentric woman uncomfortably peeped out of her car's sunroof in a hilarious video that made Mzansi's sides split

MaDlamini has become a fan favourite among South Africans because of her lively and unorthodox actions

Netizens nationwide gathered to chuckle relentlessly at the odd site, and many posted jokes about the act

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some South Africans have a really funny and unusual way of doing things. One woman was a prime example of this after she uncomfortably peeped out of a car's sunroof in a hilarious video.

A lady's awkwardly peered out of a car's sunroof, and Mzansi couldn't deal with how weird it was. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The side-splitting clip was posted by @kulanicool in a Twitter post that left the country wheezing. The woman in question goes by the name of MaDlamini, and is the nation's favourite because of her humorous and entertaining antics, like this one.

The clip is quite short but packs a lot of meme potential. It shows her looking out of the sunroof and enjoying her time. However, a few seconds in and her facial expressions change to discomfort as she tries to sit back down in the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens really couldn't deal with the video, which left them lost for words, and many commented about the look on her face. See the chuckle-inducing comments below:

@TL_LeratoM said:

"Ai kodwa le Country shem"

@MrSAAerobics mentioned:

"Her: 'Hai, I’m going back inside.' "

@Bongani_MKJ posted:

@Macarth_Ceebo commented:

"She just dropped from Mars and found herself inside the car. 'Kuphi lapha' in Chinese "

@kingzaketanetor said:

"That's how proud mothers behave."

@Wisani27 shared:

@malusimudau_ commented:

"After telling her she should keep it a secret."

@Lengeloi666 mentioned:

"How bright my future is, in my head."

Fiery lady claims dating an overly confident man is “The Worst”, social media peeps share their opinions

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that almost every woman is attracted to confidence. However, too much of anything is never good… right? One woman believes that dating an overly confident man is playing with fire.

Having a confident partner who can take the reins and look after you is nice. But, someone who thinks they are above you is not cool now.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News