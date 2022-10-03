A lady boldly took to social media to let the world know that overly confident men are not what she is looking for

Twitter user @Xole08 claims that dating a man who is too confident is a mistake that no one wants to make

Some were there with her, while others told sis to keep her opinions to herself as not everyone feels the same

Almost every woman is attracted to confidence. However, too much of anything is never good… right? One woman believes that dating an overly confident man is playing with fire.

Twitter user @Xole08 is not about to date a man who thinks too highly of himself.

Source: Twitter

Having a confident partner who can take the reins and look after you is nice. But, someone who thinks they are above you is not cool now.

Twitter user @Xole08 shared her feels on social media about men who are too confident. Sis is not about that and has taken it upon herself to warm others.

“Dating indoda ephaphayo is literally the worst thing you can do to yourself.”

Social media users break into debate over the lady’s statement

Sis got people talking when she made the bold post. While some women are right there with her, others, including men, feel that she might just not be the type of woman who can handle a really confident man. Ishu, people said it as they thought it.

Take a look at some of the opinions:

@M__Nikky said:

“I’m here and I want out. But he’s the ideal bf, mara he’s a party animal. Makes me soo uncomfortable, a man dancing on top of tables??? Yoh! What do I say when I dump him?”

@MissSeaKhabe said:

“Such man thinks I’m full of myself...because I give them that puzzled look...when they go on and on talking about what they will do for me. I don’t like a man that like boast...Mr popularity.”

@Johnny__the_2nd said:

“Imagine dating a guy who post a picture and get more than 5 likes sies”

@Mab0710 said:

“That's why as person, men or women, just be yourself. You the dating time wisely. If they complain about who you are, leave that relationship and find someone else. The relationship will only her toxic moving forward.”

@LihleNkosi_ said:

