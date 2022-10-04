A grateful woman took ownership of her stunning new VW and shared some pictures of the moment online

Twitter user @Zamangwenya_ gave all the glory to God for this win, thanking him for the endless blessings

Seeing how humble the woman was, many people took to the comment section to celebrate her big win

Getting a new car is a joyous moment that deserves hyping. A gorgeous woman felt blessed to take ownership of her new VW and shared pictures of the moment on social media.

Being able to buy yourself a brand new car is a moment that many dream of. The lady felt grateful and humbled, and gave all the glory to God.

Twitter user @Zamangwenya_ shared pictures of herself and her new ride. The moment felt surreal and it is clear that she is extremely grateful for this blessing.

“GOD DID.”

The people of Mzansi shower the babe with love

This is the content people love to hype. Buying a care is a big step and people let the lady know that she did something huge.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@eyonaminentle said:

“Congratulations beautiful ❤️”

@ClassicThando said:

“Ishuu congratulations weCAthis is beautiful.”

@LwaNtshangase said:

“So happy for you, mama!! ❤️”

@Kganyago_D said:

“Congratulations Zama ”

@confiiiidence18 said:

“Omw Congratulations sisi. ”

