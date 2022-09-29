Dedicated Father Buys Toddler a Mini BMW, Organizes a Big Reveal at the Dealership: Cute Clip Melts Hearts
- A father thought it would be cute to arrange an actual car reveal for his toddler son, so he did just that
- The moment was caught on camera, showing the little boy going to a BMW dealership to pick up his new ride
- People could not get over the level of cuteness that this video served; however, there were some who did not appreciate it
Some fathers will go above and beyond for their babies. One dad organized a car unveiling at a real dealership for the mini BMW that he bought for his boy.
While going overboard for a child who probably won’t even remember the moment is a tad unnecessary, no one can deny that it is also totally heartwarming.
Twitter user @SBXNVKVLISX saw a clip of a father taking his baby boy to a BMW dealership to pick up his new wheels. The tiny car has a cover over it, and balloons even popped out when they unveiled it.
The cutest part is seeing the adorable little boy drive his new mini BMW off the showroom floor. This dad did good!
“This is too cute ❤️”
Social media users love the dedication this father put in
While a few thought this was unnecessary, most loved it and praised the dad for going the extra mile for his child.
Take a look at some of the comments:
@Kozo_II said:
“Nice... but I feel the lack of a proper roof will invite hijackers easily, or worse - slay queens!!”
@willbelshah said:
“No sorry, no child needs a car like that particularly while other kids can’t eat.”
@PHASTARICO said:
“This kid doesn't understand how lucky he is to have parents abane mali strong at that age.”
@fatichokes said:
“I love present fathers with all my heart.”
@DocPhuti said:
Mzansi hilariously reacts to small car: "R40 ke full tank"
In other news, Briefly News reported that images of a small car that can possibly cost only R40 to fill up the tank were causing a storm on social media circles.
@_shanom has shared a collage of images on her Twitter timeline, saying she is certain the light motor vehicle can be easily filled with a few rands.
On the other hand, @MohlaleGCR has also taken to his social media page to share snaps of the same vehicle, saying it has no power steering, no safety airbags, and should be classified as a quad bike.
Source: Briefly News