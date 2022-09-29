Global site navigation

Dedicated Father Buys Toddler a Mini BMW, Organizes a Big Reveal at the Dealership: Cute Clip Melts Hearts
Family & Relationships

Dedicated Father Buys Toddler a Mini BMW, Organizes a Big Reveal at the Dealership: Cute Clip Melts Hearts

by  Denika Herbst
  • A father thought it would be cute to arrange an actual car reveal for his toddler son, so he did just that
  • The moment was caught on camera, showing the little boy going to a BMW dealership to pick up his new ride
  • People could not get over the level of cuteness that this video served; however, there were some who did not appreciate it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Some fathers will go above and beyond for their babies. One dad organized a car unveiling at a real dealership for the mini BMW that he bought for his boy.

A father taking his toddler to pick up his mini BMW
Twitter user @SBXNVKVLISX heart melted when he saw a father taking his son to a dealership to pick up his new wheels. Image: Twitter / @SBXNVKVLISX
Source: Twitter

While going overboard for a child who probably won’t even remember the moment is a tad unnecessary, no one can deny that it is also totally heartwarming.

Twitter user @SBXNVKVLISX saw a clip of a father taking his baby boy to a BMW dealership to pick up his new wheels. The tiny car has a cover over it, and balloons even popped out when they unveiled it.

Read also

Stunning woman gets spoilt with Fendi and other designer gifts by her man: Pictures have people feeling jelly

The cutest part is seeing the adorable little boy drive his new mini BMW off the showroom floor. This dad did good!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“This is too cute ❤️”

Social media users love the dedication this father put in

While a few thought this was unnecessary, most loved it and praised the dad for going the extra mile for his child.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Kozo_II said:

“Nice... but I feel the lack of a proper roof will invite hijackers easily, or worse - slay queens!!”

@willbelshah said:

“No sorry, no child needs a car like that particularly while other kids can’t eat.”

@PHASTARICO said:

“This kid doesn't understand how lucky he is to have parents abane mali strong at that age.”

@fatichokes said:

“I love present fathers with all my heart.”

Read also

"Better papa": Man takes 6 months paternity leave from work, bonds with newborn son

@DocPhuti said:

Mzansi hilariously reacts to small car: "R40 ke full tank"

In other news, Briefly News reported that images of a small car that can possibly cost only R40 to fill up the tank were causing a storm on social media circles.

@_shanom has shared a collage of images on her Twitter timeline, saying she is certain the light motor vehicle can be easily filled with a few rands.

On the other hand, @MohlaleGCR has also taken to his social media page to share snaps of the same vehicle, saying it has no power steering, no safety airbags, and should be classified as a quad bike.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel