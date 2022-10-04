A hilarious man who got arrested asked the cops if they could put on the sirens, and the request left Mzansi dusted

The antics that people get up to in this country may sometimes be bad, but also humorously odd and memorable

Netizens across the country could only laugh at the side-splitting video, while others commended Xhosa people's sense of humour

A hilarious man got arrested and asked the cops if they could ring their sirens. The strange request made South Africans burst out with laughter because of how odd the timing was.

A humorous gent got arrested by some police officers and requested that they ring their sirens, making SA lol.

Mzansi folk can really be surprising, and @WonderMahlobo was rightfully shaken when he posted the video on Twitter with a caption that read:

"How is this country real?"

The sentiment was shared amongst other South Africans who couldn't believe the strange yet gut-busting things happening in the country. The clip starts off as if any other man getting arrested would act but ends unexpectedly.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by a user named vusiguru94, which racked up over a million views.

While the gent sits at the back of the bakkie, he asks the policeman to make the sirens go "wee wee". That statement left South Africans finished. Peeps also commented on how Xhosa people can be tremendously funny. See the comments below:

"He wants the whole experience "

"Their even asking for a grand entrance sana "

"He's happy he finally going to jail "

"No one can convince me that our country is not the best "

"Isboshwa sizicelela iwiiiiiii I can't stop laughing you make my day "

