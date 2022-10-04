Thembi celebrated her birthday by going boating with the Wentzels, and Mzansi loved seeing the moment

Malcolm took to his TikTok page with a clip which showed Thembi chilling on the boat, living her best life

Fans loved seeing Thembi living the soft life, however, they wanted to know why she didn’t do the extreme sports, lol

TikTok Star and domestic worker Thembi turned a year older and her favorite family took her with them boating. The Wentzels are so good to MaThembi.

Thembi celebrated her birthday in style, lounge on a boat like a queen. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

Mzansi people have become invested in Thembi and the beautiful relationship she shares with her employers.

Malcolm took to his TikTok page with a clip of them boating, showing Thembi sitting back and relaxing like the queen that she is.

The people of Mzansi wish Thembi a happy birthday

By the looks of the comments, it was Thembi’s birthday. People used the opportunity to wish her and, as always, let her know just how lucky she is.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Hope_Nemushiru said:

“Mom Thembi seem to have had a blast. God bless you guys ”

@boni9178 said:

“Happy birthday Thembi! ”

@moyagabo88 said:

“I want to like this 100000 times ”

@Queen Flo Simelane said:

“What a blessed family Happy Birthday Thembi ”

@dionnicka3 said:

“@malcolm_fkn_wentzel god richest blessing upon your life Thembi happy birthday may god spare you many more years to come ”

@ursy456 said:

“Blessings to you Malcom n family . Hooray Thembi ❤, why didn’t she surf ”

@Vicky Mathaps said:

“Thembi is soft life, soft life is Thembi”

