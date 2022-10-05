A young and eager man burned an entire pot while trying to cook at res, leaving Mzansi in immense disbelief

The trials of adulthood start in university for some South Africans, and learning the ways of the kitchen is an important lesson in independence

The bizarre video left Mzansi peeps hilariously puzzled, with many asking why or just laughing at the strange event

A young man experienced a hilariously embarrassing event when he burned an entire pot while trying to cook at his student residential apartment.

An inexperienced gent burned an entire pot while trying to cook at res, leaving Mzansi laughing and confused. Images: @jah_vinny_23/ Twitter, jeffbergen/ Getty Images

Social media funny man @jah_vinny_23 posted the clip on Twitter where curious eyes were fixated on the puzzling train of events. The caption of the video is quite fitting to the situation:

"No guys please learn how to cook before going to res "

The clip shows a massive hole in the pot, with the missing piece of metal firmly stuck on a stove plate in the kitchen.

Staying at res by yourself for the first time is a memorable experience for many South Africans. For some, it is a rite of passage into adulthood, where responsibilities such as keeping yourself fed are seriously important. Mistakes are definitely made, but ones like these are truly unique.

Mzansi's netizens found the video hilarious but also wondered how all of this happened. See the comments below:

@ResidentChef said:

"We must talk to the parents about this. We deserve some proper answers "

@Tlago946992631 commented:

"My own came back from res saying that he doesn't have time to clean nd cooking."

@AHT_YssY mentioned:

"We learn at res."

@Sandile_paul3 posted:

@Thendo_Khae_ asked:

"What a wow, how is it even possible!? "

@Nomagugu_xo also asked:

"How do you burn a pit to that level? Njani "

@KingBishop1st stated:

" I hate this about res "

@ribz_rb asked:

"Wharis happening? "

