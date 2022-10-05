A video of a man looking dirty while on duty at his job has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shared by Selvin Thabiso Lamol shows him at his place of work before it reveals his neat and stunning bedroom

South African Mzansi peeps were quite impressed by Selvin’s bedroom and showed him love on his post

A hard-working man took social media to share videos of himself hard at work at his construction site job.

A man gets to enjoy sleeping in his lush bedroom after a long day of hard labour. Image: @selvinthabisolamola/TikTok

Source: UGC

The footage shared by Selvin Thabiso Lamol (@selvinthabisolamola) shows the man looking scruffy and dirty in his work uniform along with the caption:

“Me vs the room I sleep in every day.”

The video switches to a second clip to show the man’s aesthetically pleasing bedroom featuring a neatly made and styled bed, with cushions and a headboard. He also shows himself taking a video of his mirror reflection.

It is refreshing to see a grown man take pride in his personal space and even make an effort to make it look beautiful.

His online friends were just as impressed and took to the video’s comments section to show him, love:

Nonskeegan wrote:

“You work hard bro you deserve that looking nice and peaceful bed.”

@MzombaClassic reacted:

“Ayy Liphakade leli.”

Mbali Ntshayi responded:

“Ave bezithanda labo bhuti abangcolile .”

Itumeleng Melady Man wrote:

“Lalihle iroom lo mkoni .”

nonskeegan commented:

vuyi106 replied:

“Wamuhle ncoli ncoli...great work, proud of you.”

Source: Briefly News