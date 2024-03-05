A South African woman shared a TikTok video showcasing her recent beauty haul from Dis-Chem Pharmacy

The video featured various products like sunscreen, body cream, and a urinary alkaliniser, along with her reasons for purchasing them

The post sparked online engagement, with viewers commenting on specific products

A woman went viral after sharing some cosmetic finds from Dis-chem. Image: @melleny6

A South African woman, @melleny6, went viral on TikTok for sharing a video of some of the trendy cosmetics and beauty supplies.

Woman shares cosmetics Dis-chem haul

User @melleny6 bought from Dis-chem Pharmacy's recent TikTok video features a haul of cosmetic products that she purchased, the prices and the reasons why she bought them.

The products included sunscreen, body cream, a fragrant body mist, styling mouse, white nail polish, nail polish remover, wintergreen rubbing alcohol, antiperspirant spray, skin cleanser and Propan Mist Pot Cit simplex urinary alkaliniser, which is a urinary alkaliniser.

Dis-chem sparks intrigue online

Hauls expose viewers to new products they may not have known about before. This can be particularly helpful for people who are looking for new makeup or skincare routines, or who are interested in trying trendy products.

Many netizens reacted to the post with their views about the various products and questions about using some of them.

TruMalebo | Printer, Stationer commented:

"Best sunscreen . I wish they made SPF 50+ though."

wami_official_ replied:

"That sunscreen makes me darker, and I don't know why....and I want it to work hle."

"I remember that sunscreen being R100jho next year we gatekeeping ."

k commented:

"As for menstrual residue."

Rato!❤️ replied:

"I’m not girly enough mos."

Thaiise Moloi said:

"We appreciate the plugs ❤️keep them coming ."

Sinegugu Kubheka commented:

"Guys is Derm Opal sunscreen good for acne-prone skin? pls help a sister out I wanna buy but afraid it will break me out ."

Dimpho Nkwashu asked:

"Wait what's menstruation residue? genuine question."

