A hard-working mechanical fitter and turner in Gauteng is looking for new work after she lost her job two months ago

Nhladiseng Pricilla Lempe told Briefly News that the steel manufacturing industry is often dominated by males

The 36-year-old further reflected on the toll all the rejection emails and letters have taken on her

A dedicated fitter and turner from Boksburg in Gauteng is on the hunt for stable employment after losing her job two months ago.

Nhladiseng Pricilla Lempe is a determined fitter and turner in Gauteng who is looking for sustainable work. Image: Nhladiseng Pricilla Lempe/Supplied and LinkedIn.

Nhladiseng Pricilla Lempe tells Briefly News that it is often challenging to find employment in the steel manufacturing sector, especially for females in the field.

Fitter and turner in Gauteng says the field is male-dominated

The 36-year-old explains more about what her role as a fitter and turner entails:

“As a mechanical fitter, my role is to ensure that production runs smoothly and cuts the downtime or delays of the machines we maintain. We mainly maintain equipment by servicing them and repairing them if they are worn out.”

Nhladiseng notes that being a female in the sector is tough, despite the 10 years of expertise she’s garnered over the years:

“My job is male-dominated and I think females are not given enough opportunities. I was the only female in my workshop.”

The Gauteng fitter faces many challenges in the field wherein she works

The dedicated lady, who studied fitting and turning at Sedibeng TVET College, says that despite her experience, it is often difficult to find sustainable employment:

“I was a fitter at Scaw Metals Group. As a job seeker, it’s challenging as most companies don’t hire permanently. I face rejection from companies and get a lot of regret emails.

“It's been hectic. Every day, I apply for more than 10 jobs a day but at some point, I get excited even when I get the regret emails. It gives me hope that at least my résumé has reached the employer.”

The female mechanical fitter says giving up is not an option for her

Nhladiseng says that she’ll never give up. She is used to adversity, and has faced many obstacles even when she was a student:

“In my first year, I failed all my subjects, but I didn’t give up. My family believed in me, and I studied until I obtained an N5 qualification and had to look for an apprenticeship. That’s how my career started."

The perseverant woman offers advice to all young ladies who want to work in the same sector:

“My advice would be to never give up. Everything has its own time and eventually, you will get that dream job. Never stop applying.”

Nhladiseng also posted about her job search on LinkedIn. Briefly News wishes her the best of luck for the future.

