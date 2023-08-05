A hard-working woman in Pretoria is thriving as a painter, tiler, and nail technician, building her brand little by little

Thandolwethu Badeline Mamba opened up to Briefly News about some of the obstacles she faces as a businesswoman

The 26-year-old further offered advice to ladies who are eager to start businesses of their own but don’t know how to begin

A dedicated entrepreneur in Mamelodi East in Pretoria is doing the most juggling her nail salon with her painting and tiling businesses.

Thandolwethu Badeline Mamba is a businesswoman in Pretoria with a painting and tiling business and a nail salon she runs from home. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

In a previous interview with Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor, Thandolwethu Badeline Mamba explained that despite initially studying marketing and media-related courses, due to finances, she could not finish either programme.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the 26-year-old reflects on some of the challenges she faces with her businesses.

Pretoria woman who has a nail salon, and paints and tiles faces many obstacles

Thandolwethu states that loadshedding has been a huge hindrance in her business:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“One of the biggest challenges I face currently is the electricity problem. If it’s not loadshedding, then it’s a power failure.

“If there is no electricity, then there is no business. That means I lose clients. I lost so many clients due to this electricity issue.”

Pretoria lady shares secrets to success many people can learn from

Thandolwethu has some sage words of advice for women who want to start a business of their own:

“My advice to women who want to be nail techs is that you don’t have to wait until you have millions to start your business.

“If you have the skill, just start. Post your work on social media. Even if they don’t react to your post but they see it. People might not like or comment but they screenshot and keep the screenshot for future reference."

The young woman stresses that there is nothing nobler than starting small and working yourself up:

“Practice every day. Don’t rush to pay rent when starting your business. You can start in your room, in the garage, or your house. I used to work in the house sometimes. Don’t forget to treat clients equally. Be nice to your clients.”

The good sis has many samples of her work on Facebook. The post below is one example thereof:

KZN entrepreneur goes from selling vetkoek to running fully fledged catering business from home

In another inspiring story, Briefly News previously wrote about Simangele Thankfull Buthelezi from KZN who has gone from making and selling vetkoek and doughnuts to running a catering business.

The 27-year-old holds a Bachelor of Arts in Development Studies from the University of Zululand, but struggled to find work.

Talking to Briefly News, the young entrepreneur opened up about some of her challenges as a businesswoman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News