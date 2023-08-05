Simangele Thankfull Buthelezi from KZN has gone from making and selling vetkoek and doughnuts to running a catering business

The 27-year-old holds a Bachelor of Arts in Development Studies from the University of Zululand, but struggled to find work

Talking to Briefly News, the young entrepreneur opened up about some of her challenges as a businesswoman

A young lady in the Mngampondo village in KZN is working hard to make a success of her catering business.

Simangele Thankfull Buthelezi is from a KZN village and runs a catering business after previously selling vetkoek. Image: Supplied.

Simangele Thankfull Buthelezi previously made and sold vetkoek and in a recent conversation with Briefly News, she explained that while she holds a Bachelor of Arts in Development Studies, she struggled to find work.

Now, in a follow-up chat, the young lady opens up about some of the obstacles she’s needed to overcome.

KZN woman with catering business remains innovative despite the challenges she faces

The 27-year-old started her business, called MaSondiya The Cook, in 2021 because of her passion for cooking. However, running the enterprise by herself hasn’t been an easy feat:

“The biggest challenge that MaSondiya The Cook is currently facing is [the lack of] equipment, such as pots, stoves, cutlery, and more. Whenever I get a cooking gig, I always have to hire equipment from other people so that I can deliver my work.”

Simangele remains grateful to have a source of income and laments on the factors that help her to persevere:

“The motivation I have is that we all start somewhere. I started by making fat cakes, which are popularly known as ‘amagwinya’ in my Zulu language."

The entrepreneur in KZN continues developing her business

The businesswoman may run her culinary enterprise solo, but she has grown significantly in her craft:

“I followed with doughnuts, and that's how I realised that I have a gift and started my business.”

Despite the lack of support Simangele has, she explains that giving up is not an option:

“Sometimes you don’t get support and that might make you lose hope, but I encourage people not to give up.

“I also recommend that people should have role models and look up to them. My role models include, among others, Zanele van Zyl, as well as Hloni Masinamela."

