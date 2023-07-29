One multitalented teacher in Mpumalanga who loves interior decor is not afraid of hard work

The 33-year-old has a side hustle, which involves her making headboards and other furniture pieces by hand

Talking to Briefly News, Nonkululeko Mabuza shares what inspired her about furniture-making and reflects on her future aspirations

A teacher from a town called Barberton in Mpumalanga is thriving with her business, making furniture and headboards as a side hustle.

Nonkululeko Mabuza is a teacher who loves making furniture. Image: Nonkululeko Mabuza/Facebook and Supplied.

Source: UGC

Briefly News previously wrote about Nonkululeko Mabuza being lauded in a Facebook post by Kasi Economy online, with Netizens impressed with her skills and diversification of talents.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, the 33-year-old shares more about her work.

The Mpumalanga teacher is incredibly talented

Nonkululeko, who holds a Bachelor of Education from the University of Pretoria, reflects on why she started making headboards and other pieces:

“I love interior decor. When I couldn't find the kind of furniture that I wanted, I realised there was a gap in the market.

"I definitely wasn't the only person who needed custom-made furniture and then I grabbed the opportunity. I went for training and I started the business.”

The skilled woman received training from the Morentho Institute of South Africa, where she was trained in the art of making furniture.

The educator who makes headboards also crafts other furniture pieces

Nonkululeko talks about some of the pieces her business, called Extraordinaire Designs, markets:

“We make home and office furniture, such as tables, chairs, couches, headboards, bases, and TV stands.”

Remarking on the challenges she faces with her enterprise, the dedicated businesswoman shares that power cuts greatly affect her:

“The biggest challenge we face right now is loadsheading, with stages four to six slowing down production. We fail to meet deadlines because most days, we have electricity only half the day."

The teacher and furniture-maker opens up about her future ambitions

The entrepreneur and educator shares some of her biggest dreams, noting that the growth of her business is important:

"[I want to] become the biggest furniture supplier in the country, supplying a number of stores across South Africa."

