A young woman has turned her modest ice cream bar into a decked-out paradise in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal

She used up the little savings she had to pursue her dream and transform her small venture into something truly spectacular

Briefly News spoke to a small-medium enterprise owner who highlighted that it was not easy to own your business

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A young woman used all her savings to open her own ice cream shop in her area. Images: Kari Economy/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A young woman has brought her dream to life in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

Young woman makes a bold investment, launches an ice cream Bar in Newcastle

Sithabile Mazibuko from eMadadeni, Newcastle, invested all her hard-earned savings and opened her own small ice cream bar called Zibusiso's, filling the hearts and taste buds of the community.

With every penny she had saved, the young woman took the leap and turned her dream into a reality. The young woman's passion for her craft is evident, and her business was posted on the Facebook group Kasi Economy. Her dedication to quality has won over the hearts of ice cream enthusiasts. Newcastle now has a new go-to spot for sweet moments and celebrations.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, a small-time business owner, Javith Pathan, says:

"As someone who owned multiple small businesses, investing all your money is a big risk, but you cannot make money without investing like this young businesswoman. You may work long hours as a small business owner. As someone solely responsible for managing and operating a business, you likely have long work days, but the hard work will eventually pay off."

Young woman's ice cream bar in Newcastle, KZN, captivates Mzansi

With all her savings, the young woman focused on achieving a dream not just for herself but for her customers as well.

People from across the country flocked to the comment section:

@Lesetja Toona said:

"Start where you are, with what you have, not what you wish you had. There’s no perfect environment, and you’ll perfect that environment as you go. The key is just to start."

@Matsimela Thabo Molema commented:

"Well done growing bigger is all about strengthening the idea and believing that you are going to make it.

@Sibonelo Zuke said:

"Very impressive Phusher hustler."

@Mole Tsane commented:

"I like this business."

@Pabalelo Diphokwane said:

"Well done. There is no one brave like you who does such a thing."

KZN women taxi bosses launch successful upholstery business, garnering Mzansi’s admiration

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that KZN's women taxi bosses have launched a successful upholstery business that has Mzansi impressed.

Their business, supported by local taxi associations, has garnered attention for its high-quality seat covers and patchwork services.

The enterprising women now run an upholstery venture, catering to minibus taxis and private cars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News