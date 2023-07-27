A South African lawyer has given powerful advice to lawyers looking for jobs in the country

She made a video recently where she talks about the difficulties of finding work in the changing legal field

Her advice sparked a debate about the subject and why just having one degree is not enough

South African lawyer shares views on landing a job in the legal system. Images: @ipz_kumwenda/TikTok/Getty Images.

A woman who is a commercial lawyer has shared valuable advice to those wanting to puruse a career in law.

Mzansi lawyer shares valuable knowledge with netizens

TikTok user @ipz_kumwenda shared a video addressing the issue that having just a Bachelor of Laws in South Africa is just not enough to make it in the field. The lady has highlighted that finding work as an attorney has become increasingly challenging.

The lawyer shared valuable advice on how fellow lawyers can get ahead and secure promising opportunities amidst the changing dynamics of the legal field in the country. She emphasized the importance of adaptation and a proactive approach to career growth.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's advice about working in the legal field

People who are following the path of becoming a lawyer shared their views on how they have been fighting to get an opportunity in the legal sector. While some said that they would not give up on their dreams, others said they had to change career paths.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Nozi_LK said:

"LLB graduates please look for trending areas within the field. Environmental law, tech law, compliance & Cosec : best areas right now."

@Heaven commented:

"What I’ve learnt studying an LLB is to not restrict yourself to the legal field. Exploring other careers is very good! It’s very useful."

@Kodi7784 said:

"LLB is not saturated batho ba Modimo... the problem is entry into the field which is still white dominated, white law firms controls who get articles."

@nkatekomabunda935 commented:

"No field is ever too saturated for greatness."

@Kay bambs khanyi said:

"I hold an LLB and an LLM specialising in corporate law and trust me it still gets discouraging. I truly regret studying law.

