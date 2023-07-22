A 26-year-old in KZN is grinding hard with her baking business, making and selling the most delectable cakes and treats

The trailblazing lady initially wanted to study for a Diploma in Animal Welfare but did not have the financial means to complete the course

Briefly News spoke to Nondumiso Manana, who shared her passion for all things creative, including makeup artistry and designing cakes

A brilliant lady from a town called Esikhawini in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is working hard with her baking business.

Nondumiso Manana is a young woman from KZN who has a baking business, making lovely cakes and treats. Image: Nondumiso Manana/Supplied.

The 26-year-old initially wanted to study for a Diploma in Animal Welfare at the University of South Africa but was sadly unable to complete the course due to financial constraints.

However, instead of licking her wounds, Nondumiso Manana used her creative skills to start a baking business called Miss Cakes ‘N Shapes, which she runs from home.

Briefly News caught up with the stalwart entrepreneur, who shared that she’s always been creative:

“I saw baking as an opportunity to make some money while doing what I loved. Before I started baking, I was a make-up artist, and still am.

“Cosmetics is another talent that I have. In fact, I just love anything that has to do with art and design, and I think I am good at it.”

Nondumiso Manana crafts the most beautiful cakes. Image: Nondumiso Manana/Supplied.

The KZN baker runs her business alone

Nondumiso explains that while she would love to employ people in future, she currently manages her business all by herself, noting that there are many challenges she faces as she does so:

“Sometimes, I get a lot of orders at the same time and it can be overwhelming.

“I do, however, ensure that I deliver, even if it means that I work throughout the night. I plan on employing people to help me in the future as my business grows.”

The young businesswoman from KZN dreams of having a bakery

The dedicated young entrepreneur says that she dreams of having her own bakery:

“[I also want to] have sufficient equipment to do my work. I want to have freshly baked cakes daily where people can walk in and buy [items]. This will allow me to expand my business and create employment for others."

Nondumiso wants to impart knowledge to others:

“I am also planning to have baking classes so I can share my skills with others who are interested in the same business.”

The young businesswoman and, the level of ambition she has, are truly inspiring. She makes the most beautiful cakes, cupcakes, muffins, scones, and more. What a talented woman!

According to Mail & Guardian, with the rate of unemployment remaining resoundingly high in South Africa, more entrepreneurship should be encouraged, especially among young people. Keep going, Nondumiso!

