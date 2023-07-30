One young lady from Pretoria is striving hard with various business endeavours after being unable to finish her studies

The 26-year-old is the true definition of a hustler and grinds hard as a painter, tiler, and nail technician

Talking to Briefly News, Thandolwethu Badeline Mamba notes that she dreams of expanding her various businesses and teaching other young people the skills she has

A hard-working woman from Mamelodi East in Pretoria is hustling hard for success after her educational pursuits were shattered due to financial constraints.

Thandolwethu Badeline Mamba is a talented painter, tiler, and nail technician. Image: Supplied.

Thandolwethu Badeline Mamba is a triple threat and runs a nail salon from home while also functioning as a painter and tiler – two jobs that were mainly considered to be dominated by males.

Briefly News chatted with the young lady, who shared how her journey to being an entrepreneur began.

The Pretoria woman who is a nail technician had to give up her studies

Thandolwethu initially had interests in media and marketing before starting her business. She explains how her nail salon began:

“I matriculated in 2016. In 2017, went to Boston City College and I was studying media. However, because of financial issues, I couldn’t finish.”

“In 2019, I went to study marketing at Richfield College, but I couldn’t complete that too because of finances.”

The Pretoria nail technician never gave up on success

Thandolwethu then decided to complete a short course to gain skills she could use to make money:

“In 2021, I went to Tee Nail Studio. That’s where I learned the skills I needed. The course took five days to complete. After receiving my certificate, I immediately started doing nails for free, and that’s how my journey began.”

“I also do hair, and sell popcorn, cookies, and accessories.”

However, the 26-year-old struggled to get the business off the ground, and that’s when she immersed herself in DIY:

“I went through videos on TikTok and YouTube to see how they do these things. Then I bought materials and started tiling my salon.

“I then decided to perfect my skill and tiled two boys’ rooms at home and that’s how my tiling and painting journey began.”

Woman who paints and tiles shares future aspirations

Thandolwethu has big dreams for the future:

"I want to open different branches [of my nail technician business] at various locations and employ people. I [also] want to teach people how to do nails, tile, and paint."

The entrepreneur wants to impart her skills to the youth:

“I want to take kids from the ages of 13 to 18 and teach them how to do nails.

“I want them to grow with a skill that nobody will ever take away from them. Even if things don’t go as planned in life, at least they will have something to fall back on.”

