A 27-year-old lady in KZN, who has struggled to find work in her field of study, is grinding hard with her catering business

The Bachelor of Arts in Development Studies graduate makes lovely food, catering for various events

Briefly News caught up with Simangele Thankfull Buthelezi, who shared insight into her business and the inspiration behind it

One young woman from a village called Mngampondo in KZN is working hard with her catering business after struggling to find work in her field of study.

Simangele Thankfull Buthelezi is a graduate from KZN who has a catering business. Image: Simangele Thankfull Buthelezi/Supplied.

Simangele Thankfull Buthelezi is making the most of her life and in November 2021, she started a catering business called MaSondiya The Cook.

Opening up to Briefly News, the 27-year-old notes that she is a self-taught cook, with her sheer determination and love of the culinary field fuelling her:

The KZN graduate could sadly not find work

Simangele holds a Bachelor of Arts in Development Studies from the University of Zululand:

“I am a qualified Community Development Practitioner and completed my studies in 2020. In 2021, I got a 12-month internship at Trade and Investment KwaZulu Natal. After completing the internship, I remained unemployed.

“I have been struggling to find permanent employment and that is what encouraged me to start a business. I told myself that I would use the gift and love I have for cooking to make a living for myself while waiting for employment.”

The businesswoman explains that despite running her business solo, she is still able to cater to a variety of events, such as weddings, traditional ceremonies, funerals, parties, and more:

“The type of food I make depends on the needs of the clients and the type of occasion. Generally, I make finger foods, such as tortillas, wings, ribs, cheese grillers, sausage rolls, and so on.

“I also make different stews that are served with rice or samp and salads. We also prepare African cuisine for traditional ceremonies.”

KZN BA graduate faces various challenges in catering business

Despite loving her work, Simangele does face difficulties on her journey, particularly because of her lack of equipment, which she notes is a huge hindrance to growth.

Furthermore, the self-taught cook does not have a marketing team to assist her:

“The company relies on social media and word of mouth for marketing.”

Entrepreneur with catering business shares future plans

Simangele has many noble goals that involve her creating employment for other young people and inspiring the youth:

“My wish is to make every little girl, especially from marginalised villages, realise that they can be anything they want to be, as long as they put their minds towards achieving their goals.

“I wish to grow until my business is recognised across South Africa because I want to cater for big events. My short-term goals are to use the money I generate from my business to buy catering equipment.

“My long-term goal is to have my own restaurant where people can come and enjoy my dishes.”

According to IOL, the rate of unemployment is still staggeringly high in South Africa, with many graduates jobless.

Furthermore, the Mail & Guardian also reported that in many ways, only entrepreneurship can help young people like Simangele.

