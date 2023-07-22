An innovative woman who resides in Johannesburg makes beautiful items from wool

The creative lady started her business in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic and hasn’t looked back since

Talking to Briefly News, Zimkhitha Nqeto opened up about where she’d like to see her business in future

A hard-working lady originally from the Eastern Cape who now resides in Johannesburg is doing the most with her crocheted clothing designs.

Zimkhitha Nqeto crochets clothing from wool. Image: Zimkhitha Nqeto/Supplied.

Source: UGC

In conversation with Briefly News, Zimkhitha Nqeto shares that she started her business in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talented lady in Johannesburg taught herself to crochet

The 28-year-old is incredibly creative and simply honed the skills she had learnt in primary school:

“I started crocheting in 2018 and later started the business in 2020. I'm self-thought. I learnt knitting basics back in primary school and then learnt crocheting by watching YouTube tutorials.

Young lady makes clothes from wool and dreams of growing her business

Zimkhitha wants to make the most of her growing enterprise and tells Briefly News where she would like to see her business in the near future:

“I wish to grow Khitha Crochets to be one of the biggest South African brands and to have my own skills school where I teach other people how to crochet.”

Netizens love woollen items made by Johannesburg woman

The creative woman was lauded in a post shared on LinkedIn, which received a ton of love.

Here are some of the best reactions by netizens:

Gloria Marumo said:

“Wow. Great work, indeed.”

Elsie Pinky Khonny added:

“Absolutely gifted.”

Julia Maphiri advised:

“Zimkhitha, you are so talented. I can say your target market is ladies. Focus on making beachwear. Designer T-shirts and dresses and sell them at the beach. All the best.”

Zimkhitha has become a true fashion influencer with her craft, Daily Dispatch wrote.

