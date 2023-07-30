A creative lady in Johannesburg proudly shared photos of her lovely home on social media

The gorgeous place looked luxurious, with pretty neutral colours, such as grey, utilised in the space

People on social media had many positive reactions to the woman’s space, with some people asking where certain items had been purchased

A lovely Johannesburg lady’s pretty home is making waves on social media.

Nonhlanhla Caramell Makhene has a gorgeous home. Image: Nonhlanhla Caramell Makhene.

Source: Facebook

The woman posted pictures of various areas within the crib, showing off the lovely neutral colours incorporated into the space.

Lady shows off pretty home interiors

Facebook user, Nonhlanhla Caramell Makhene, clearly has a knack for simple yet classy interior decor, with her home exuding elegance in abundance.

The photos of her home were shared on the interactive Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’, where people mainly exchange ideas about trendy bedding and how to organise a home effectively.

According to feng shui experts, the organisation and placement of specific pieces in a crib can impact the overall energy flow, Homes & Gardens wrote.

Nonhlanhla captioned her post:

“Recently had someone custom-make my ottoman covers. Love my space. In the far west of Johannesburg, Gauteng.”

Here is a picture from the post:

People love the gorgeous home

Facebook peeps keenly complimented the space.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Tebogo Mogope shared:

“Stunning. I love everything.”

Petunia Cabo wrote:

“Wow, beautiful. This would be a dream come true for me.”

Zamokuhle Ximba said:

“Stylish. Elegant. Neat. Beautiful.”

Thabo Shela asked:

“Nice one. Where can I get the headboard?”

Tamara Ntshweza inquired:

“Very nice. Where did you buy your coffee table?”

Source: Briefly News