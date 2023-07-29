One hard-working lady in the North West province is doing the most to ensure her vegetable farm is a success

The 35-year-old has no formal agricultural education but instead holds a degree in Financial Accounting from Unisa

Briefly News spoke to Primrose Ndlovu, who explained where her love of farming stemmed from

A dedicated woman from Bokfontein in the North West province has opened up about her love of agriculture.

Primrose Ndlovu is an accountant who now has a farm. Image: Primrose Ndlovu/Supplied.



Primrose Ndlovu was honoured in a post by Agriculture and Young on Facebook, where she spoke about her farm that was established in December 2022.

Briefly News reached out to the 35-year-old who explained that despite holding a degree in Financial Accounting from the University of South Africa (Unisa), her passion for farming has always been there:

“I started farming because l have always had an interest in food and what goes into processing and producing what we consume.”

“l don’t have a formal qualification in farming but I am self-taught through reading, research, and trial and error.”

North West farmer has passion for veg production

Primrose notes that on her five-hectare farm, she produces various types of vegetables, including spinach, cabbage, and spring onion:

“I am hoping to have another go at tomatoes. I had a terrible start initially.”

The entrepreneur has three assistants who help her temporarily and laments that one of her biggest obstacles stems from a lack of exposure:

“Access to markets is another challenge. Equipment is also a struggle because we have to either hire [equipment], or do it by hand, and that’s labour-intensive.”

The accountant-turned-farmer is highly goal-driven

Primrose has many dreams she’d love to see realised. She also has another business in Ermelo that is women-run and specifically aimed at empowering females:

“[The empowerment company] deals with facilities management, covering hygiene, swab analysis, cleaning, and waste management.

“My future aspiration is to expand what we currently have and have a processing warehouse where will be able to target formal markets at a larger scale.”

