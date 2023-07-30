A hard-working qualified accountant in Gauteng has a good head on her shoulders and is continuing to grind hard to reach success

The young lady is determined to become certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants despite the journey being long and taxing

Talking to Briefly News, Larique Ryan shared some of the biggest challenges aspirant accountants will likely face and offers them advice for the future

A dedicated young woman in Gauteng who is a two-time accounting graduate from the University of Johannesburg is striving hard for success.

Larique Ryan is a two-time accounting graduate. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Briefly News previously wrote about the beautiful Larique Ryan’s journey as she strives to become certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants after she posted on LinkedIn about a huge milestone.

Now in a follow-up discussion, the smart graduate shares some of the challenges would-be accountants will likely face in the workplace.

The perseverant young accountant notes that the road to SAICA is not easy

Larique explains that the transfer of knowledge from academia to the world of work can sometimes be tricky:

“I think one of the challenges you face as a first-year trainee is definitely transferring what was learnt at university to the jargon of the company you’re working at. As much as you were taught a lot of these things, the jargon does sometimes become confusing.”

“Adjusting to the different management and leadership styles [can also be hard].”

The ambitious graduate advises young people to always make time to take care of their physical and mental health, even during difficult periods of their careers:

“Looking after your mental health may sometimes become difficult during busier periods. Continuously motivate yourself and never lose track of what your ultimate goal is, especially when exhaustion kicks in.”

The Gauteng accounting graduate offers words of wisdom

Larique shares pearls of wisdom for any young person who wants to be an accountant, noting that self-care is essential:

“Don’t rely on motivation from anyone else but yourself. You know why you’re doing this. Keep your eye on the goalpost.

“You are responsible for your growth. Be open to learning different things and take every opportunity that is given to you.

“Build relationships with as many people as you can, both in university and in the workplace.

“It won’t be an easy journey, but it is a fulfilling one. You will experience immense personal growth while completing your articles.”

Larique is a true inspiration and a goal-driven individual many young women can look up to.

