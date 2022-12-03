A young woman who loves agriculture and works as a vegetable and poultry farmer is determined to make a success of her business

The entrepreneur has shared some of the difficulties she faces with her work, appealing to social media users to help her find an investor who can assist

Talking to Briefly News, Khetha Biyela said that she dreams about her farm becoming a household name in KwaZulu-Natal

A hard-working poultry and vegetable farmer operating in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, has opened up about her passion for agriculture.

The passionate vegetable and poultry farmer is determined to succeed. Image: Biyela Khetha Halala (zenkosi).

Khetha Biyela noted that while she studied Civil Engineering and Building Construction at Esikhawini TVET college after matriculating in 2010, her true passion has always been farming.

Posting on the Facebook page, the 32-year-old explained that she only started farming in 2021, with her family helping her get the business off the ground.

The determined sis sells spinach, onions, beetroot, and coriander. She has a one-hectare plot that she farms on.

Khetha, whose business is named Khetha Poultry Farm, reflected on the various challenges she’s faced on her journey:

“My vegetable farm is experiencing several challenges, such as a lack of water, hence no irrigation system. [There is also] a lack of proper equipment or a tractor, a lack of subsidy from the government, and a lack of proper fencing.

“I would appreciate it if I could have an angelic financier investing in my business. Despite the challenges, I’m expanding my farm with a six-hectare plot.”

Speaking to Briefly News, Khetha said that she supports her eight family members with her enterprise and dreams of growing her business:

“I want to be a well-known farmer in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Commenting on Agriculture and Young’s post, many peeps expressed how impressed they were by her:

Nomusa Maphumulo said:

“Good work, sisi. I wish you the best of luck. May the business grow.”

Zukiswa Chiliza added:

“Keep up the good work.”

Alisino Mika reacted:

“Good work, sister boss.”

