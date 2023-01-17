A kind lady from Mpumalanga is inspiring peeps by preparing yummy meals for people who are homeless

The lovely woman is a self-taught cook and makes the loveliest dishes for those who are in need

Commenting on an online post that honoured the caring cook, peeps expressed how inspired and impressed they were by her

A kind woman from Emalahleni in Mpumalanga has left people inspired by preparing food for those in need.

The kind lady prepares the yummiest meals for the homeless. Image: @Sandisiwe_Hope.

The lovely lady is a self-taught cook and makes delicious food for homeless people once a week.

Twitter user, @Sandisiwe_Hope, was honoured in a Facebook post by Briefly News, who praised her for the wonderful way she cared for others.

The post, which featured a cute picture of the cook and her scrumptious-looking meals, was captioned:

“Meet Sandiswe who prepares hot meals every Sunday for the homeless. This self-taught cook from Emalahleni has a heart of gold!”

Here is the post:

Social media users wowed by self-taught cook's warm heart

Netizens expressed how much @Sandisiwe_Hope impressed them:

Zondo Soweto said:

“With all this food, I don't mind being homeless too. It's January.”

Mhana Mesha added:

“You are a star. The world needs more people like you.”

Maria Sandows wrote:

“God bless you, woman of God. May He enlarge your territory. This kind of assignment is for special people with a heart such as yours.

“God bless you. What a dignified way to serve the homeless.”

Tumi Milan remarked:

“I'm not homeless but I think I'd do with a meal every Sunday, and help out with peeling and cleaning.”

Mmatlou Prudence complimented her:

“The food looks beautiful.”

