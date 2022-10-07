One loving mom from the Eastern Cape is doing her best to feed her kids and runs a small bakery business called Umbako Bakers

Ncikazi Dyakopu established her business in 2019 after years of searching for work, but needed to close the company twice, only reopening the business in September 2022

The mother-of-three hopes to grow Umbako Bakers and dreams of giving her children a better life

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One brave single mother from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape is striving to create a great life for herself and her three children and runs a small bakery business called Umbako Bakers.

While the lovely lady initially baked for survival, she eventually fell in love with the skill and the business.

Ncikazi Dyakopu has had a tough journey, closing her bakery business twice. Image: Ncikazi Dyakopu/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Ncikazi Dyakopu was introduced to baking in 2018 through a company called Bake Sure, which offered to loan her bakery equipment and gave her a start-up opportunity. She then received training in Durban with Grants Baking Solutions.

The mom-of-three was recently honoured in a post by Briefly News on Facebook, with many social media users inspired by her hard hustle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Now, talking to Briefly News, Ncikazi noted that while she started her company in 2019 in Queenstown, operating in a room of a house she rented, she was forced to close because of troubles the business faced.

The hard-working parent explained that she originally saw baking as a way to get out of poverty because she struggled to find a job and hoped to be self-employed:

“I didn’t know what else to do. Living with my parents together with my kids and having nothing to do with my life was the worst experience. So, when I started the bakery, I wanted to escape unemployment and poverty.”

The 33-year-old faced many struggles along her journey, and after she tried opening her business again in 2020, she was forced to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To survive, Ncikazi started a stall in Mdantsane selling steamed bread and ulusu (tripe) before eventually starting up her bakery business for the third time in September 2022:

“Not ever wanting my children suffering like I do was one of the reasons I started. I wanted to make life easier for myself and my family.”

The entrepreneur bakes yummy isonka sombhako, which is traditional bread, steamed bread, scones, muffins, biscuits, pies, cakes, cupcakes, and more:

“I bake for orders and sell the products in my neighbourhood on weekends. When my kids come from school in the afternoon, they take some goods and sell them at the taxi rank.

"I bake for schools, church, weddings, imigidi, and all other occasions. I operate in Woodbrook.”

Ncikazi hopes to grow her business and ensure her kids never go to bed hungry. She also wants to give them a home and a life that is not filled with struggle.

The loving momma has helpful words of wisdom for young women who want to start businesses and make something of their lives:

“Be sure about the business you want to pursue. Do enough research. Don't stop learning. Seek all the skills possible for your growth and development. Learn from your mistakes and make your business work.”

Unemployed master’s graduate bakes and sells scones to make ends meet, leaves SA inspired by hard hustle

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, one master’s graduate isn’t allowing unemployment to get the better of her, with the good sis baking and selling scones to survive. Tshegofatso Pearl Ramatsetse is a three-time graduate from the University of Johannesburg, grinding hard to put food on the table. The young lady left many netizens inspired by her willingness to take on work that does not align with her study areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News