One innovative Mpumalanga woman has left people in awe by hustling hard as a teacher during the week and crafting lovely headboards on the weekend

The lovely educator was honoured in an online post by Kasi Economy, that lauded her work ethic

Over 1500 people celebrated the sis and her dedication to success, with many complimentary messages flooding the post

One hard-working woman in Mpumalanga is not afraid to put her shoulder to the wheel.

Nonkululeko Mabuza is a Mpumalanga educator and makes headboards. Image: Kasi Economy and Nonkululeko Mabuza.

Source: Facebook

The lovely lady is not only a teacher but also crafts the most beautiful headboards from scratch.

Facebook user, Nonkululeko Mabuza was lauded as the Kasi Economy businessperson of the week. Their post read:

"Kasi Business Owner of the Week goes to Nonkululeko Mabuza from Mpumalanga. She's a teacher during the week and a headboard maker on the weekend."

Lovely Mpumalanga teacher gets people motivated

The beautiful educator received many compliments from people who loved how innovative she was with her side hustle.

Here are some of the best reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Zinhle KhosiQueen Ndabezitha said:

"She is my role model. I love this. She is the best."

Kgolo Wa Tseka added:

"This generation of women are fierce."

Angelique Waha Keletsi shared:

"Very impressive. I need these skills."

Keitumetse Joyce motivated her with a few kind words of wisdom:

"Keep it up, dear."

Emmarancia Lamncincinini Magagula left a sweet reaction:

"Keep up the good work! I'm so inspired."

Priya Popo Mogoru noted that she wanted to start a similar business using her hands:

"The business I want to start."

Source: Briefly News