One proud educator in Johannesburg, who is clearly proud to be a teacher, has left many tongues on the floor

The young woman posted a photo online during the school holidays and had many people impressed with her look and pretty smile

Netizens left the proud educator a ton of compliments on social media and could not get over her great beauty

A lovely teacher in Johannesburg is turning heads on social media after posting a picture of herself online.

Tsholofelo Komane is a lovely educator with style. Image: Tsholofelo komane/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The proud educator looked amazing in a pretty black-and-white look and seemed like she was truly enjoying the school break.

LinkedIn user, Tsholofelo Komane, who studied for a Bachelor of Education at the University of South Africa, captioned her post:

“School holidays.”

School teacher wows peeps with look

Tsholofelo impressed many people on social media with her look.

Here are some of the top reactions, compiled by Briefly News:

Tumelo Sejake complimented her natural beauty:

“You have got beautiful skin.”

Precious King simply said:

“Love.”

Sinako Daza left her a sweet compliment:

“Beautiful. Keep it.”

Edward Malepe could not help but notice her beauty:

“Looking beautiful, mam.”

Thato Mamabolo wrote:

“Yes! Danko, thishela.”

Mahlatse Bapela remarked with kindness

“Pretty mistress.”

Briefly News has previously written about the hard-working teacher winning over many hearts with her beautiful smile and passion.

Teachers are so important in society and nourish the ambitions and dreams of young people with their educational methodologies, care, and dedication, The Conversation alluded.

