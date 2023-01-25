A South African teacher showed pictures of herself at work and blew people away with her beauty

The gorgeous lady had many responses as men were begging to be in her presence by any means necessary

Others even had interesting suggestions about how they could become a part of her life as a teacher

A local South African teacher amazed tweeps with her undeniable beauty. The lady posted pictures that had men making desperate attempts to get her attention.

The response to the lady's photos showed how impressed South African men were with her looks. The lady inspired some of the men to come up with creative ways to interact with her.

South African teacher shares pics from work

A local teacher @Lulu_menziwa shared three pictures on the job. She wore a stunning simple outfit of jeans and a white shirt paired with hot pink heels. See the full photo:

South African men fall in love with Mzansi teacher

Peeps love to see teachers enjoying their time at work. Many guys flooded her comments with compliments as well as hilarious ideas of how they wanted to get her attention.

@teegofatso commented:

"Hot, I wanna go back to school."

@k_thatgrim commented:

"If I attend those lessons I'll definitely fail because I'll be focused on something else."

SiyakholwaMvel1 commented:

"Baya focuser yini abantwana mawunje? [Do the kids focus when you look like this?]"

@Lulu_menziwa commented:

"I need private classes."

@Diertok commented:

"I want you to be my son's teacher."

@iamscaz commented:

"I'm joining your school this week."

